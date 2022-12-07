A video of Ghanaians dancing to Ghanaian songs as they were joined by South Korean fans has gone viral on social media

This comes after Ghanaians claimed South Korea assisted them in seeking revenge against Luis Suarez in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as they saw him weep after the game

The video has sparked massive reactions from netizens as many applaud Ghanaian fans for giving football lovers a show at the World Cup

A video of South Koreans dancing to Ghanaian songs with Ghanaians outside a stadium has surfaced on the internet and has gone viral.

In the video, the Koreans were spotted rocking their country's jersey as they stood outside the stadium to party with Ghanaians after the match.

The excitement was at the back of South Korea beating Portugal in a heated game and surpassing Uruguay in goal difference to advance to the Round of 16.

However, Ghanaians were jubilating because due to South Korea's win, they assisted Ghanaians in seeking revenge against Uruguayan player Luis Suarez, as they saw him weep after the games were over.

Reactions to video as South Koreans were spotted dancing to Ghanaian songs

ama_rhydha commented:

Real definition of no hard feelings

renaee_qt stated:

Ghana is the main character this year

her remarked:

No one can convince me Ghana didn't carry this world cup

Majeeda said:

Undoubtedly, Ghana had the best fan base at this World Cup

One and only remarked:

Ghana is just different

cansado commented:

Ghana's people were so much fun to watch. I love yall's energy

veronicaebate7gmail.com said:

U can't be sad in Ghana❤️I love my country

