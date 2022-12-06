Popular Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa has gotten many people laughing hard after she used a sweat shirt to wipe the tears of Luis Suarez on the television screen

Asantewaa joins the many Ghanaians who were overjoyed after the Uruguayan captain brokdown in tears at the end of the match between Ghana and Uruguay

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as netizens share their views on the much-anticipated game

Famous Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa, has joined many Ghanaians who showed excitement in the crying of Uruguayan captain Luis Suarez after the game between Ghana.

Asantewaa wiping Luis Suarez's tears. Photo Source: @_asantewaaaa_ and Getty Images

Even though Uruguay scored Ghana during the final games at the group stages at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, they were not able to qualify.

Due to goal point difference between Uruguay and South Korea even though both countries had the same number of points, The Republkic of Korea proceeded after winning 2-1 in their final group stage match against Portugal.

This brought relief to many Ghanaians even though the revenge they sought after backfired

Reactions as TikTok star Asantewaa makes fun of Luis Suarez as Uruguay gets kicked out of 2022 FIFA World Cup

asantewaaa_addict remarked:

Please, he begs

ohemaa_akosua_esther stated:

If bayi bonsam was a person, upon all the two goals you guys scored us you still dey cry eii

_mztyga opined:

The way I danced when I saw his tears, erhmore than joy daddy bitters

ohemaa_akosua_esther stated:

He made us cry 2010 … de same way we take do am .. next time

nanaquarhblinkd said:

oh why naaa

ll_tina07 commented:

Ohhh shoeaarez

davidbiblepage said:

I’m I hearing Shuarez ?

Source: YEN.com.gh