Ghana's U-20 women's football team has become the ultimate winners of the 13th African Games women's football competition

The Black Princesses, as they're called, faced Nigeria's Super Falconets in a tense final staged in Cape Coast

Nigerians online tried to pounce on Ghana's goalkeeper, but Ghanaians came in on time to defend their own

On March 21, Ghana faced the reigning champions, Nigeria, in the finals of the 13th African Games women's competition in Cape Coast.

Ghana's Black Princesses edged past the Super Falconets after Abdullai Mukarama's winning goal in the extra time of the tense game.

A video of the Princesses' keeper guarding the ball when Ghana gained the lead has surfaced online, setting her up for ridicule from Nigerian netizens.

Ghana's win over Nigeria sparks online banter

Another hilarious Ghana-Naija banter has broken off online after Nigerian fans descended on Ghana's Afi Amenyaku, ridiculing her goalkeeping skills.

A tweet by Nigerian musician Ice Price, who has collaborated with various Ghanaians, including rapper Sarkodie, seems to have sparked the banter with his online post.

The Nigerian rapper shared the video of Afi Amenyaku saying, "But this Ghana goalkeeper funny kraa... babe small touch you faint, pause the game for 3 full minutes then finally stand fit... inside extra time fa, sis haba ."

Many Nigerian fans followed Ice Prince's lead as they tried to ridicule the Ghanaian goalkeeper who captained the princesses to glory.

Funny reactions from Ghanaians and Nigerians

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaian and Nigerian fans as they threw shots at each other after the 13th African Games women's football final game.

@iam_harryy said:

she carry the banter enter pitch

@Iceprincezamani wrote:

This Ghana goal keeper na werey geh

@MrNoo_body noted:

Your werey goalkeeper started wasting time as at 55th min. She didn't learn from what happened at the AFCON

@AshleyPhlakes shared:

Your first goal keeper started it even before half time, now ours showed her how proper time wasting is being done..

Ghana misses out on gold in 4x100m

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigeria had beaten Ghana in both the men's and women's 4x100m final to grab the gold medals.

Ghana's team came second in a time of 38.43 seconds, while Nigeria took gold with 38.41 seconds. The women's 4x100 relay team also came third behind Liberia and Nigeria.

