Business mogul, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, gifted $100 to each member of actor Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo's Soccer Academy on Sunday, January 22

The Despite Media Company CEO gave cash to more than 30 team members of the academy, including players, coaches, the technical team, and the cameraman

The actor posted a video capturing the kind deed on Instagram, which has fans praising the millionaire

Ghanaian business owner, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, gifted team members of actor Samuel Nana Yaw Dabo's Soccer Academy $100 each on Sunday, January 22.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Despite Media Group doled out cash to the players, the coaches, the technical team, and the cameraman.

The actor, popularly known as Dabo, made this public through his Instagram account, where he shared videos of the kind deed.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, and some players of Dabo Soccer Academy, Photo credit: samuel_dabo.

Source: Instagram

How many team members received $100 from Dr Osei Kwame Despite?

The actor disclosed that the businessman gave money to more than 30 members of his football academy during a match with the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, of which Dr Osei Kwame Despite is a member.

''Earlier this morning @dabosocceracademy had a Pre-season match with East Legon Executive Club. Business Mogul Dr. Osei Kwame Despite gifted the whole 30+ players (including coaches, technical team & cameraman) $100 each,'' the actor wrote.

Dabo expressed gratitude by asking God to bless the businessman for his benevolence. ''We also appreciate his support to the whole team,'' the actor added.

Netizens were moved by the kind gesture as many took to the comment section to praise the businessman.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commented on the video of Dr Osei Kwame Despite

Kwameantwi1990 posted:

Each player can get a new soccer boot! Wooow God bless Dr Dr!

Fireson_a said:

Our economy key is with Dr. Osei.

Dapaahabel commented:

God bless him.

Dennis__click posted:

Tap into his blessings.

Bernardampong6 commented:

God bless Dr.

Its_younglion1 reacted:

God bless him.

Anwamoowuraba_akom posted:

Kwame BC I see you.

Nana_akyampong reacted:

Awww, body chills.

Lydia_maddalon commented:

Awwwww, God Bless You More Dr. Despite.

