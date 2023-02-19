The remains of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu Twasam will arrive in Accra on Sunday night

In a statement on Sunday, February 19, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said that his body will be received at the Kotoka International Airport

The late Black Stars winger was among thousands of victims who died in the devastating earthquake that rocked Turkey on Monday, February 6

The remains of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu Twasam will arrive in Accra Sunday night, according to Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

Christian Atsu's family will receive him

In a statement issued on Sunday, February 19, the Ministry said the government was making arrangements to receive the remains of the late footballer.

"The remains will be accompanied by his family and Ghana's Ambassador to Türkiye on a Turkish airlines flight and will arrive in Accra at 7:40 p.m. today, Sunday, February 19, 2023," portions of the statement said.

Ministry commiserates with Christian Atsu's family

The Ministry commiserated with the bereaved family of the deceased and prayed for the ''eternal repose of the soul of Christian Atsu''.

The late Christian Atsu's lifeless body was found under rubble Saturday morning, February 18, following the deadly earthquake in Turkey on Monday, February 6.

Christian Atsu's body dispatched to Ghana

