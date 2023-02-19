Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus is still in disbelief over the sudden death of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam

The Ajax star took to his verified Instagram account to mourn the demise of his senior colleague footballer in a post on Sunday, February 19

Thousands of fans and followers of Mohammed Kudus took to the comments section of his Instagram post to react

Ghanaian footballer Mohammed Kudus has mourned the tragic passing of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu Twasam on Instagram.

He disclosed that he's still in shock over the death of his senior colleague footballer in a post on Sunday, February 19.

''Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un. Still in shock & can't find words,'' Kudus said.

Mohammed Kudus grieves over sudden death of late Christian Atsu. Photo credit: kudus_mohammed.

Mohammed Kudus expresses his condolences

The Ajax star extended his sympathies to the family of the deceased footballer as he prayed for light to guide the kind, caring, and genuine Christian Atsu.

''My heart out to @chris_atsu's close & extended family. Until we meet again, May the light guide your kind, caring & genuine heart, brother,'' he added.

Fans and followers of Mohammed Kudus took to the comments section to react.

See the post below:

Live video as Christian Atsu's remains arrive at Kotoka

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the arrival of the remains of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu Twasam was witnessed by a large number of mourners at the Kotaka International Airport in Accra.

The late footballer's family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the government received his remains.

The late Twasam's arrival follows the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration's statement that his remains would arrive in Accra on Sunday, February 19.

Christian Atsu's body dispatched to Ghana

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars winger Christian Atsu's remains were dispatched to Ghana from Turkey.

Atsu, a victim of the Turkey earthquake, was found under the rubble and retrieved on Saturday, February 18, 2023, exactly 12 days after he was trapped.

A statement shared on Twitter by Atsu's club in Turkey, Hatayspor, indicated that the player's body was on its way to being sent to Ghana.

