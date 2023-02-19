Ghanaian businessman Freedom Jacob Caesar has received praise for his assistance in Turkey after the terrible earthquake that claimed thousands of lives

The philanthropist was in the European nation to offer help following the earthquake on February 6

Dr Lütfü Savaş, a politician in Turkey, shared photos with Freedom Jacob Caesar to praise the businessman

Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Nana Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has been lauded for his support in Turkey after the earthquake.

The renowned millionaire and philanthropist posed in photos with Dr Lütfü Savaş, a politician in Turkey, when he visited the country.

Politician thanks Freedom Jacob Caesar

Dr Savaş took to social media to express gratitude for the support from all over the world towards Turkey following the deadly earthquake.

Ghanaian businessman Freedom Jacob Caesar praised for his support in Turkey after earthquake. Photo credit: @DocDrLutfuSavas.

Source: Instagram

"I would like to thank African Prince Freedom Jacob Caesar for his contributions to our city after the earthquake disaster we experienced," he said.

Netizens were in the comments section of Dr Savaş' post to praise Freedom Jacob Caesar.

See the post below:

Social media users praise Freedom Jacob Caesar

@TettehPernor commented:

We hail am.

@RealEssuman commented:

Good move at the right time.

@gbeilelegend reacted:

Yes, he is the African Prince. Love you, bro.

@yaw_dev posted:

Keep making us proud. You're the best to do it.

@nanacheddar14 commented:

God bless you, Prince cheddar.

