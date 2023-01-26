Black Stars winger Christian Atsu's mortal remains are being flown from Turkey to Ghana after being retrieved on Saturday

A video has popped up showing Atsu's remains being loaded onto a Turkish Airlines plane to be transported to Ghana

The late Ghana international's body was retrieved 12 days after he was caught under the rubble on February 6

The mortal remains of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu have been dispatched to Ghana from Turkey.

Atsu, a victim of the Turkey earthquake, was found under the rubble and retrieved on Saturday, February 18, 2023, exactly 12 days after he was trapped.

A statement shared on Twitter by Atsu's club in Turkey, Hatayspor, indicated that the player's body was on its way to being sent to Ghana.

Christian Atsu'smortal remains are being transported from Turkey Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa, @chris_atsu

In line with the club's statement, Atsu's remains have been prepared and dispatched to Ghana. A video has popped up showing the scenes at the airport where his body is being flown from.

Atsu's remains in casket loaded onto a plane

In the video, which was cut from a news article from DHA TV, a journalist standing by the plane which was to transport Atsu's remains.

The remains were put in a casket which had been covered with white material and offloaded from a vehicle before being loaded onto the plane.

See the video below:

Atsu's earthquake tragedy

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit parts of Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023. One of the hardly-hit areas was the city of Hatay where Atsu currently lives and plays for the local team, Hatayspor.

Atsu was one of the many people trapped under rubble when their homes collapsed due to the earthquake.

Meanwhile, Christian Atsu's wife Claire Rupio had reacted to news of the former Chelsea and Newcastle winger's death.

The devastated Rupio who has three children with Atsu shared a photo of them with two of their kids.

She acknowledged the receipt of many messages but asked for people to bear with her during the difficult time.

