A 16 seconds video trending on TikTok shows a skilful older woman beautifully playing football

Just like a trained professional, the older woman juggled the ball beautifully without allowing it to fall

The excellent video currently has millions of views from football lovers who described the woman as talented

No fewer than 3.1 million TikTok fans have seen a video of an older woman who knows how to play football.

In the video posted by @sportsinsociety, the woman displayed beautiful skills that have got many people praising her.

The old woman knows how to play football like a professional. Photo credit: TikTok/@sportsinsociety.

The TikTok video opens with the woman first juggling the ball with confidence. She did not allow it to fall to the ground as she held on to it for many seconds.

The older woman who can play football goes viral.

When she finally let the ball drop, she picked it up again, but this time, she held it between her legs and danced with it.

After dancing for a while, she dropped the ball and stylishly lifted it to her back, where she held it nicely.

Her ability to play football well has made her a viral sensation. Some football lovers are in the video's comment section appreciating the woman.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Dash said:

"Be careful Oledi, Chelsea will buy you."

@Mulamuleli R said:

"You are better than andile mpisane."

@Songeze Polisa commented:

"People who were never recognised earlier."

@hermanvincentmabe said:

"A gift wasted because of this system."

@user1975658461670 reacted:

"Man United should hire this."

@Mobis ventures said:

"Thank you mama for making me laugh again. Much love from Nigeria."

@Juliet said:

"Oh my her smile is something else."

@Only.Ncabza commented:

"Legends themselves. Pople that must trend and assist young women out there."

@nolubabalocumbe said:

"Talent that should have been discovered early."

@mfuthy said:

"Sooo much talent."

