Ghanaian football stars Andre and Jordan Ayew arrive at the Black Stars camp for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in matching outfits, showcasing a solid brotherly bond

The coordinated attire features black shirts, with Andre wearing shorts and white slippers, while Jordan opts for trousers and sneakers

The Ayew brothers' arrival captures attention and emphasises unity as the Black Stars prepare for qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros

Ghanaian football stars Andre and Jordan Ayew arrived in matching outfits at the Black Stars camp for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The brothers, both key players for the team, wore black shirts, with Andre pairing his with black shorts and Jordan opting for black trousers.

with white footwear, the Ayew brothers exuded confidence as they walked together, showcasing a solid bond on and off the field.

A collage of Andre and Jordan Ayew walking to meet other teammates Photo credit: GFA Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

The Black Stars, led by Captain Andre Ayew, arrived from their respective clubs to prepare for the upcoming qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros.

Their first training session, scheduled for November 14, will be behind closed doors, ensuring privacy for the team's preparations.

The team is set to depart for Kumasi on Wednesday, with additional closed-door training sessions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Head coach Chris Hughton will address the media on Thursday, addressing questions about Ghana's readiness for the crucial qualifiers.

The itinerary released by the Ghana Football Association outlines plans for the team to fly to Comoros on Saturday, with training sessions and media interactions scheduled before facing Comoros on Tuesday.

The Ayew brothers' synchronised arrival reflects their shared commitment to the national team and resonates as a symbol of camaraderie among the Black Stars.

Comments on the image

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the image. Read them below:

Officia Kwadwo Faith said:

Adrew Ayew congratulations for your new team

Gloria Akusah wrote"

Good to see you

Addo Francis said:

Best dress code in camp

Ibm Ibrahim wrote:

What kumasi journalists hate to see. #Ayew

Jireh Jireh said:

The brothers ...All the best guys

Alkan Awudu Kanton wrote:

Jordan Ayew 1

Omafu Sammy Lawrence said:

Jordan Ayew

Watch How Dede Ayew Led The Black Stars To Celebrate His Brother's Birthday

Earlier, Jordan Ayew celebrated his 32nd birthday with teammates after a victorious international friendly against Liberia.

The team combined the birthday celebration with their triumph on the pitch, creating a lively atmosphere with energetic singing and cheering.

The joyous occasion showcased the camaraderie among the players, with Captain André Ayew leading the festivities and everyone rising to wish Jordan Ayew a happy birthday.

Mubarak Wakaso, Jordan Ayew And Dede Ayew Have Plush Breakfast In Video

Also, Ghanaian football stars Mubarak Wakaso, Jordan Ayew, and Dede Ayew delighted fans by enjoying breakfast together at a luxurious resort, showcasing their camaraderie off the field.

The trio, accompanied by close friends, demonstrated the strong bond and unity within the team.

The video quickly gained admiration, emphasizing the players' well-deserved break from rigorous training and match schedules.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh