Mubarak Wakaso, Jordan Ayew and Dede Ayew, in a video, were spotted having breakfast at a plush resort

In the video, the Ghanaian footballers were with some other friends as they relaxed and enjoyed themselves

Many Ghanaians admired the bond between the players and said they deserved a good rest after working so hard

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian football stars Mubarak Wakaso, Jordan Ayew, and Dede Ayew were caught on camera enjoying breakfast at a luxurious resort. The trio, accompanied by a few close friends, appeared to be in high spirits as they took some well-deserved time off to relax and unwind.

Mubarak Wakaso, Jordan Ayew And Dede Ayew Photo Source: andreayew

Source: Instagram

The video quickly gained attention and admiration from fans and supporters. Many people expressed their delight at witnessing the strong bond between the players, highlighting their friendship and unity as a team.

Ghanaians were thrilled to see Wakaso, Jordan Ayew, and Dede Ayew taking a break and enjoying their meal at such a plush location. The players have dedicated countless hours to training and matches, sacrificing personal time and family time to pursue excellence on the football pitch.

Social media users were also impressed and motivated by the luxurious lifestyle of the players and encouraged each other to make money.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Black Stars players spark reactions as they enjoy their break

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who watched the video.

Kwaszer said:

You guys deserve the chilling, hardwork pays off and your guardian angels have so good to you all

happyday0766 wrote:

why Jordan don't want to do the Sakoda some ar

kamalsuley56 reacted:

Charley man for make money oo see luxury and chilling. Hmm well deserved

soybeanwura said:

Football is really tough the boys deserve this break they have worked paa

Dede Ayew and wife attend plush wedding

In another story, Ghana international Dede Ayew and his wife, Yvonne, were guests at Bafetimbi Gomis' wedding in France.

Gomis, who played with Dede Ayew at Swansea City, tied the knot in a plush wedding on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Dede and his wife looked sharp as they attended the ceremony, and their photos have stirred reactions online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh