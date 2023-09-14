Talented footballer Jordan Ayew turned 32 on September 11, 2023

The Black Stars right winger was surprised with a mini-private birthday party after the Ghana versus Liberia game

Black Stars captain Dede Ayew led the celebration during the team dinner

Ghanaian professional footballer Jordan Ayew had a swell time with his teammates at a late birthday celebration dinner.

The son of former Black Stars captain Abedi Pele and brother of present Black Stars captain André Dede Ayew turned 32 on Monday.

After defeating the Liberians on the pitch in an international friendly, the team decided to merge their victory celebration with Jordan Ayew's birthday party.

In the footage, the long table was packed with boisterous, energetic athletes, singing energetically for their teammate.

The restaurant staff also played their part by providing vocals and instrumentals to accompany the entrance of the beautifully decorated cake.

Dede Ayew, seated at the head of the table, clicked a glass with a knife to add more exciting sounds to the room.

Everyone in the room, including the team's officials, rose to wish the Black Star forward a happy birthday.

Peeps react to how the Black Stars celebrated Jordan Ayew's birthday

Ghanaians showed up to wish the talented footballer as well.

@ElijahNanaAsante commented:

Happy birthday to Jordan Pierre Ayew, and God bless Abedi Pele for giving us such a wonderful talented son.

@lya2184 commented:

Happy birthday Jordan you see how much we love you . The brotherly bond between Dede and Jordan . Elisha is smiling as if it's his birthday and Antoine's dance

@boamahandy2321 commented:

This is how it's supposed to be unity and fun, then commitment on the field...Good black stars ❤

Jordan Ayew rushes to hug his wife in the stands

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Ghanaian footballer Jordan Ayew rushed to hug his wife after Ghana's match against South Korea.

The Black Stars right winger had tears in his eyes as he folded himself into his wife's warm embrace.

Many who watched the emotional moment on tape opined that Jordan Ayew might have felt that way because of the bashing from Ghanaians.

