Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey scored a belter as Brighton and Hove Albion secured a point at the King Power

The Black Stars right-back received praise from Leicester City manager Ruud van Vanistelrooy for his strike for Brighton

The English-born Ghanaian was however disappointed after Brighton threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2

Tariq Lamptey earned the praise of Leicester City manager Ruud van Nistelrooy after the game against Brighton.

The Ghana right-back scored a scorcher to open the scoring in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the King Power Stadium on Sunday.

Lamptey received a pass from Pervis Estupinan on the right before cutting to his left and firing past Mads Hermansen in the Leicester post.

Van Nistelrooy applauds Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey after Brighton versus Leicester game. Photo: Visionhaus/ Stephen White.

"The first one was top corner, and you have to compliment Lamptey for a brilliant goal," said Van Nistelrooy after the game, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

The strike was Lamptey's first in the Premier League this season, having struggled for consistent game time under new manager Fabian Hurzeler.

Meanwhile, with ten minutes remaining, the Seagulls doubled their advantage through Gambian forward Yankubah Minteh.

However, Leicester staged a strong comeback after veteran forward Jamie Vardy pulled one back in the 86th minute before second-half substitute Bobby Decordova-Reid netted late in extra time.

Lamptey's Ghanaian compatriot Jordan Ayew played 60 minutes for the Foxes before he was replaced by Stephy Mavididi.

Lamptey disappointed by late draw

Despite enjoying a very good game, the Ghana international was left disappointed by Leicester's late fightback.

The Seagulls threw away a two-goal lead with ten minutes remaining to draw 2-2 at the King Power Stadium.

"It's a Tough one to take, but we’ll keep working hard to improve and be ready. Thanks for the support, as always. I hope everyone got back safe," the defender reacted on Instagram.

Lamptey has made four appearances in the Premier League this season, scoring a goal and delivering two assists.

Williams scores in Athletic win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Inaki Williams scored for Athletic Bilbao as they defeated Villareal in La Liga on Sunday as he marked his tenth anniversary at the club.

The Ghana international completed the victory in the 2-0 win after connecting to an Oihan Sancet assist.

It crowned an eventful week for the striker who made his debut ten years ago for the club.

Source: YEN.com.gh