Kudus Sets New Record After Scoring Two Goals In West Ham United’s Latest Win

Mohammed Kudus scored a first-half brace in West Ham United's 3-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

With his double in 32 minutes against Wolves, Kudus has now scored the earliest brace by a player in a Premier League match at the London Stadium, West Ham's home stadium.

Kudus netted a first-half brace. Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Wolves applied pressure after the break but Jarrod Bowen made the points safe in the 74th minute with his 10th Premier League goal of the season.

West Ham have now moved above Manchester United into European places following the comfortable win.

