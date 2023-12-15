West Ham United made a video celebrating Ghanaian star Kudus' goal against Freiburg in the Europa League

In the TikTok video, the club made a slide show of photos of Kudus' celebration of his goal and played KiDi's Likor in the background

Ghanaians, in the comments section, were happy about Kudus' performance for West Ham and praised his talent

English football club West Ham United recently shared a TikTok video celebrating the stellar performance of Ghanaian sensation Kudus during their Europa League clash against Freiburg.

The video, a mosaic of Kudus' goal-scoring moments, captivated followers of the club, especially Ghanaians. The video was accompanied by KiDi's hit song, Likor, adding to the excitement of Ghanaians.

Ghanaian supporters flooded the comments section with expressions of joy and admiration for Kudus' exceptional talent. They were also excited to see a Ghanaian song get recognised on an international platform.

The Ghanaian star, who wowed fans with a standout goal, played a pivotal role in West Ham's overall dominance throughout the match. The final score of 2-0 helped the club secure the top spot in the Europa League group stage, with Kudus emerging as a key player in securing the well-deserved win.

West Ham United win Ghanaian hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Dream chaser said:

If you’re from Nima or madina you know the 14 is a legendary number may Allah bless kudus and his senior 14 fourteen

Don parky wrote:

Today’s date 14th, kudus jersey number 14 and he scored in a 14th minute

King Schall reacted:

I love the way you guys post Kudus ❤️. Kudos to you guys plus the way you play Ghana musics in addition

Kudus named in CAF best XI

In another story, Ghanaian midfielders Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey earned spots in the 2023 CAF Team of the Year for their outstanding performances at West Ham and Arsenal.

Kudus stood out at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Ajax, securing a lucrative move to the English Premier League.

Partey played a crucial role in Arsenal's return to the UEFA Champions League after a seven-year hiatus.

