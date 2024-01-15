Ghana's debut game at the ongoing AFCON tournament ended in a 2:1 defeat against the Black Stars

Latest reports indicate that a Ghanaian supporter attacked the team's head coach, Chris Hughton

Netizens infuriated by the defeat rallied behind the coach and condemned the unsportsmanlike act from the Ghanaian supporter

Ghana's first AFCON 2023 game was against the island nation, Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet-Boignet stadium in Abidjan on Sunday, January 14, 2023.

A header from Alexander Djiku brought Ghana on level terms after the early goal from Cape Verde only for a last-minute defensive mishap to turn the score around in favour of the island nation.

The 2:1 defeat got many Ghanaian fans in a pensive mood, influencing one to attack the Black Stars' head coach after the game.

Chris Hughton rescued by Ivory Coast Police

The report about the unclassy attack on the Black Stars' head coach, Chris Hughton was shared online by renowned sports journalist, Saddick Adams.

According to Saddick's report, the embattled fan attacked Chris Hughton at the team's hotel in Abidjan. The coach was amid some Ghanaian diplomates who helped foil the attack.

The unidentified fan has been handed to the Ivorian police for investigation and neither the coach nor the team has released a statement to address the media about the attack.

Netizens React To Black Stars' defeat at the AFCON

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they commented on Black Stars' defeat which led to the unsportsmanlike attack on the coach.

@DeFrankMenz said:

We should not be discouraged by this game. I believe we can break any team’s defense if Paintsil, Nuamah, Jordan and Kudus play at the same time. I don’t know how the coach can make that happen but Jordan, Nuamah and Paintsil did great in attack.

@AnnanPerry wrote:

Chris Hughton asa brutaa but violence is no no no. Ghanaians support with emotions.

@PhilanUTD exclaimed:

Ivorian Police? Let's all pray for him cus those people don't play with convicts. Eiii

@iamyourspec added:

He should just resign after the tournament. Such a fraud coach

Majid Ashimeru's cancelled goal explained

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Majeed Ashimeru's explosive goal against Cape Verde had been disallowed after a VAR review.

While Ashimeru's goal was a clear strike, experts claim that Ransford Yeboah who was in an offside position interrupted the keeper.

