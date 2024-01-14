Videos of Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ashimeru's lovely equaliser against Cape Verde have taken over social media

The goal was scored in the first half of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) on January 14, 2024

Many people showered him with praise as they admired the beauty of the goal

Videos of Ghanaian Black Stars midfielder Majeed Ahsimeru's beautiful equaliser against Cape Verde in the 2023 African Cup of Nations that was disallowed by the referee have stirred up reactions online.

Majeed Ashimeru in photos. Image Credit: @ghanablackstars and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ashimeru's goal against Cape Verde goes viral

Midfielder Majeed Ashimeru heightened the hopes of many Ghanaians when he equalised in the first half of the game between Ghana and Cape Verde in the 2023 AFCON group stage.

However, the Congolese referee Charles Benle Bulu upon a VAR check concluded that it was not a goal but rather an offside due to interference.

This cut short the excitement of many Ghanaians watching the heated game.

Below is a video of Majeed Ashimeru's beautiful goal against Cape Verde, which was rejected.

Reactions from Ghanaians on Ashimeru's unallowed goal

Many Ghanaians and football lovers took to social media to share their excitement about Majeed Ashimeru's goal. Others also hailed the talented midfielder.

@garyalsmith said:

Goal: Majeed Ashimeru with a thunderbastard to bring Ghana level. 1-1 vs Cape Verde.

@SaddickAdams said:

Super run Ashimeru. Super. That’s the energy we need.

@__Sharyf said:

I’m glad people are starting to acknowledge the player Majeed Ashimeru is

@SneakerNyame_ said:

Majeed Ashimeru is that guy. Proper Baller❤️

@TwoTerty_ said:

Majeed Ashimeru my goodness. What a Player.

@Kayjnr10 said:

Below is a video of Black Stars supporters jubilating after Ashimeru scored the goal.

