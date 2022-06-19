Who is Chris Hughton? Age, nationality, wife, net worth, career, daughter

Chris Hughton has literary lived football almost all his entire life. He has been involved in football on a professional level since 1977. His life is quite an inspiration because he had to rise against all sorts of barriers and become an elite footballer in England despite being of mixed race. He has fulfilled an important role in football by teaching the world that you can make it no matter where you come from.

Chris Hughton looking dejected after his sides third defeat in the league during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Nottingham Forest at the Bet365 Stadium. Photo: Jon Hobley

Source: Getty Images

There couldn't be a better time to talk about Chris Hughton and other professionals like him than now. Currently, FIFA and other soccer governing bodies have increased campaigns to end racism in the sport, but the ugly scenes still pop up here and there. Hughton is one of those ambassadors who embody the sentiment that football has no colour and should be embraced just as it is.

Chris Hughton’s profile summary

Name Chris Hughton Birth name Christopher William Gerard Hughton Date of birth 11 December 1958 Place of birth Forest Gate, Essex, England Age 63 years old (as of July 2022) Birth sign Sagittarius Gender Male S*xuality Straight Ethnicity Mixed Nationality English Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Father Willie Hughton Mother Christine Bourke School St Bonaventure’s Catholic School Siblings Henry Hughton Marital status Married Spouse Cheryl Children Four Political views Labour Party Occupation Football manager Team Nottingham Forest

Chris Hughton's biography

The former Tottenham Hotspur full-back was born in Forest Gate, London (Formerly Essex) on 11 December 1958. He is 63 years old as of 2022, and his birth sign is Sagittarius. Chris is the son of a Ghanaian postman, Willie Hughton, and his Irish wife, Christine. This means he is half Ghanaian and half Irish.

Henry Hughton, Chris' brother, also shares a with his sibling. Henry played football for Brentford, Leyton Orient, Crystal Palace and the Republic of Ireland under-21 team. Chris was educated locally at the St Bonaventure's Catholic School. He completed a four-year apprenticeship as a lift engineer, but it wasn't long before he set his eyes on professional football.

Career highlights

Hughton wrote a column for the Workers' Revolutionary Party publication news in his early days. He had strong views on social issues and identified with the Labour Party. While he trained as a lift engineer, it did not take him long to pursue professional football.

The first time he joined the Tottenham Hotspurs' youth system was as a 13-year-old boy in 1971. Then, in 1977, he was signed as a part-time footballer while he worked as a lift engineer. Two years later, he signed to become a full-time professional footballer and made his debut in the 1979-80 League Cup against Manchester United, playing as a winger.

Nottingham Forest manager, Chris Hughton during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough at the City Ground, Nottingham. Photo: Jon Hobley

Source: Getty Images

Playing career

Hughton played 398 games for Tottenham and then moved to West Ham in November 1990. He stayed there for two seasons and made 43 appearances, but injuries took a toll on him. By 1992 he had moved to Brentford and helped the team lift the Third Division title but retired a year later due to a knee injury.

Hughton was the first mixed-race player in international football to represent the Republic of Ireland. He won 53 caps for the national side from 1979 to 1991.

Coaching endeavours

He served as Ireland's assistant manager from 2003 to 2005 under Brian Kerr. He has since coached numerous teams, including Tottenham Hotspurs, where he was the under-21 coach, reserve team coach, and the first team. In addition, he served as the caretaker manager of the team on two occasions.

Hughton also served as a coach of Newcastle United twice, first as a caretaker manager and then as a permanent manager. He was sacked in 2009, but when the club failed to secure the services of Alan Shearer, Hughton was brought back again.

He left permanently in 2010 and became Birmingham City's manager a year later. He has also coached Norwich City, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Nottingham Forest.

Chris Hughton's wife and children

Hughton is married to his wife Cheryl, with whom they share four children. They are parents to two daughters: Carleen and Aisha, and sons, Leon and Cian. Like his father, Cian became a professional footballer and played for Tottenham Hotspur, Lincoln City and the Republic of Ireland under 21.

Tottenham Hotspur footballer Chris Hughton and his wife Cheryl during the dinner at White Hart Lane after the FA Cup Final against Manchester City in London, England. Photo: Professional Sport

Source: Getty Images

What is Chris Hughton's net worth?

The football world has a lot of money, with players and managers earning some of the highest wages on the planet. During the era of Chris Hughton, the game was not as developed as it is today; hence the wages were significantly lower. His net worth is alleged to be $1.5 million.

FAQs

What does Chris Hughton do now? He is the current technical adviser of the Ghanaian Black Stars. Is Chris Hughton a half Ghanaian? Yes, he is half Ghanaian through his father and half Irish through his mother. What Nationality is Chris Hughton? He is English as he was born in Forest Gate, England. Who are Chris Hughton’s parents? Chris is the son of a Ghanaian postman, Willie Hughton, and his Irish wife, Christine. How long did Chris Hughton’s Black Stars managerial career last? He was assigned a short-term contract of about nine months as the team's technical advisor. Was Chris Hughton’s brother a footballer? Yes, Henry played for Crystal Palace and Brentford. How many of Chris Hughton’s teams coached are national teams? Two, which are the Ghanaian national team and the Republic of Ireland national team.

The English Premier League is the most famous football league in the whole world, and it is lucky to have Chris Hughton as one of its most experienced managers. He has managed six different premier league clubs and two national teams in his career. While most of his work has been in England, where he was born, his father's countrymen from Ghana wish to see him provide his services to the African football giants.

