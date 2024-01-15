Ghana's defeat in its opening AFCON game against Cape Verde in Abidjan disturbed scores of football fans

Jordan Ayew has reacted to the poor start in the tournament blaming it on inexperience on the part of his colleagues

Fans of the Black Stars shared their thoughts as they reacted to Jordan Ayew's submission

Ghana Black Stars forward, Jordan Ayew has shared his thoughts about the team's first game at the ongoing AFCON in Ivory Coast on Sunday, January 14, 2023.

Alexander Djiku converted a cross from Jordan Ayew to bring Ghana back on level terms with Cape Verde after their early goal in the first half only for the Island nation to score a second goal in the last minutes of the game.

Disappointed Jordan Ayew shared his thoughts after the team's first defeat in Ivory Coast.

Netizens pounce on Jordan Ayew for his post-match interview Photo source: Instagram/JordanAyew, Twitter/3sports

Source: Instagram

Jordan Ayew Blames inexperienced legs for AFCON defeat

According to Jordan Ayew in a post-match interview, about ten team members in Ghana's squad for the AFCON have never been to the tournament.

The Crystal Palace forward blamed the defeat on the players' inexperience justifying some of the mistakes on the pitch during the Black Stars AFCON debut against Cape Verde.

In a video shared online, Jordan Ayew acknowledged that the Black Stars' defeat was a disappointing start to their AFCON journey and charged the team to learn from their mistakes as quickly as possible.

Netizens react to Jordan Ayew's post-match interview

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they weighed in on Jordan Ayew's submission.

@qwequpoku said:

In 2010, we took like more than 10 u20 players to the AFCON we go final. Masa forget about this experience thing.

@FAgbodeka wrote:

Which experience again is he talking about? You guys have been playing football for more than a decade now.

@EiiScanty commented:

Just a reminder 17 out of 27 players for Cape Verde this is their first Afcon. but they still managed to win.

@OfficialSitso remarked:

What Jordan is saying is so true but because it's Jordan saying it, people will hear it differently.

@_Pomasi added:

Your senior brother was 18 when he and his mates from 2009 u20 squad dragged us to final in Angolan. Experience is so overrated in sports. This team rather needs more fresh legs

Ghana's head coach reportedly attacked Ivory Coast

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chris Hughton, the head coach of Ghana Black Stars had been attacked by a member of the team's supporters union.

Reports indicate that the unclassy upset which happened at the team's hotel was quickly managed by some diplomats around and later the Ivorian Police.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh