After Ghana's surprising 1-2 defeat to Cape Verde in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations opener, defender Alexander Djiku expressed confidence in a rebound victory against Egypt

Djiku, the standout player in the match, scored Ghana's lone goal and emphasised the team's belief in a comeback

The Ghanaian defended said that winning the next game could still secure qualification to the next stage of the tournament

Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku has expressed confidence that the Black Stars will bounce back and be victorious against Egypt following their surprising 1-2 defeat to Cape Verde in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) opener.

Despite the disappointment, Djiku stood out as the Black Stars' Man of the Match, scoring their lone goal and thwarting several Cape Verdean attacks.

Speaking to the press, Djiku acknowledged the challenge posed by Egypt but emphasised the team's belief in a comeback, stating,

Alexander Djiku stood out as the Black Stars' Man of the Match, scoring their lone goal and thwarting several Cape Verdean attacks Photo credit: Ghana Football Association

Source: Facebook

"We'll keep pushing for a win. Conceding in the last minute is tough, but that's football. If we win the next game, we can still qualify."

Djiku admitted that a draw "would have been fair," but it was imperative for them to put the defeat behind them and face the next game with optimism.

Ghana will play against Egypt on Thursday, January 18, 2024. Their upcoming clash with Egypt is anticipated to be a gripping encounter, with both teams desperate for points to remain in contention for a place in the knockout stages in Group B.

AFCON 2023: Jordan Ayew Blames Black Stars' Defeat On Inexperience

Meanwhile, Ghana Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew expressed disappointment after their AFCON defeat to Cape Verde, attributing it to the inexperience of about 10 squad members who were making their tournament debut.

Ayew acknowledged the disappointing start but emphasised the need for the team to learn from their mistakes quickly.

He specifically pointed out that inexperienced legs contributed to the defeat during their AFCON debut in Ivory Coast.

Ghana's Head Coach Reportedly Attacked In Ivory Coast

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Ghana Black Stars head coach, Chris Hughton, faced an attack by a member of the team's supporters union at the team's hotel.

Swift intervention from diplomats and the Ivorian Police effectively managed the unclassy incident.

The details surrounding the motive or cause of the attack remain undisclosed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh