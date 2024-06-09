Ghana will face Central African Republic in Kumasi for their next World Cup Qualifiers game

The team arrived at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to prepare for the upcoming fixture

A video of Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah has popped up online, sparking numerous reactions

The Black Stars secured a crucial win against Mali in Bamako and are preparing to face the Central African Republic on June 10 to seal their chances for the 2026 World Cup.

Ernest Nuamah, Ghana's speedster from the French top flight, Lyon, scored the first goal for the Black Stars in their 2:1 victory over Mali.

A video of Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah has sparked numerous reactions ahead of the CAR fixture.

Kudus and Nuamah for the Black Stars

Kudus asks Nuamah for goal-scoring tips

Ernest Nuamah's header in the 58th minute gave Ghana its first goal and brought the game against Mali back on level terms.

The team secured a 2:1 victory thanks to a dying-minute goal scored by Otto Addo's super-sub, Jordan Ayew.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mohammed Kudus was seen patronising Ernest Nuamah after an impressive performance.

The West Ham midfielder rhetorically asked the Lyon star for his secret to scoring his headers.

The video caught the attention of many fans, who thronged the comments section to share their reactions. Many fans criticised Mohhmed Kudus' performance in the Mai game, giving the West Ham midfielder unsatisfactory ratings.

Netizens react to Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah's interaction.

@OoAlvino said:

He thinks we forgot his stinker performance yesterday

@iam_RealAsahd wrote:

kudus should do wonders on Monday else we will have a discussion

@ISAACOBENGADDO1 remarked:

So lovely to see the unity and the bonding in team....Unity we say is strength...

Dabo visits the Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that actor and football entrepreneur Yaw Dabo had joined an entourage of top Ghanaian personalities who visited the Black Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium ahead of their CAR fixture.

The diminutive actor's presence brought joy to many in the Black Stars camp. Some of the players shared a hilarious vibe with Dabo as they chased him around the field.

