Ghanaian defender Alexander Djiku has expressed his disappointment with the Black Stars’ performance against Cape Verde

According to him, the team lacked aggression, and moving forward there would be a need for the team to do more

Ghana Black Stars lost their opening game to the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in what many have said is a major upset in African Football

After the very disappointing performance of the Ghana Black Stars in their opening game against Cape Verde many fans have called out the lack of passion and enthusiasm from the players.

Ghana Black Stars lost 2-1 to the Blue Sharks of Cape Verde in what many sports enthusiasts have called a major upset in African Football.

Ghanaian Defender, Alexander Djiku after the game stressed how shambolic the team was and that the defeat was a wake-up call for them to do more in the subsequent round of matches.

Alexander Djiku says Black Stars need to do more Photo Credit: @alex_djiku

Source: Instagram

What Alexander Djiku said

In a post-match interview, Djiku expressed his disappointment with the result and performance of the team. He said the team lacked the necessary intensity and created fewer chances as compared to their opponents. He also mentioned that to progress out of the group stage, they will have to do more.

The game against Cape Verde was difficult and as a team, we have to do more in terms of playing with more aggression, creating more chances, and most importantly scoring goals, we have our next game which we have to win.

Watch video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh