A sports analyst and expert has revealed why the referee was right to disallow Majeed Ashimeru's goal for Ghana against Cape Verde

The sports analyst sighted a clause in FIFA's rule book, IFAB Law 11.2, which justifies the tough call by the official

Speaking to YEN.com,gh, Daniel Koranteng quoted the rule, clearing the misconception held by Ghanaian fans that the Black Stars were cheated

The Black Stars of Ghana were denied a crucial goal in their final group game against Cape Verde in the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday, January 14, 2024. Majeed Ashimeru thought he had scored the equalizer, but the referee ruled it out for offside after consulting the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Many Ghanaians were outraged by the decision, claiming that Ashimeru was not interfering with the play or the goalkeeper’s vision. However, a sports analyst and expert has revealed why the referee was right to disallow the goal, citing a clause in FIFA’s rule book.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Daniel Koranteng quoted the rule, he said:

IFAB Law 11.2 says a player in an offside position at the moment the ball is played or touched by a team-mate is only penalised on becoming involved in active play by: interfering with an opponent by: preventing an opponent from playing or being able to play the ball by clearly obstructing the opponent’s line of vision.

He explained that Yeboah Konigsdoffer was in an offside position when his teammate, Ashimeru, struck the ball from long range. Although Konigsdoffer did not touch the ball, he was blocking the view of a Cape Verdean goalkeeper, who could have saved the ball if that was not the case.

Koranteng said that this was a clear case of offside interference, and the referee made the correct call by disallowing the goal.

Jordan Ayew speaks on loss

In another story, Ghana's defeat in its opening AFCON game against Cape Verde in Abidjan disturbed scores of football fans.

Jordan Ayew has reacted to the poor start in the tournament, blaming it on inexperience on the part of his colleagues.

Fans of the Black Stars shared their thoughts as they reacted to Jordan Ayew's submission.

