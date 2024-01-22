Mohammed Kudus, in a training video from the Black Stars camp, did an amazing skill ahead of Ghana's match vs Mozambique

In the video, the talisman of the Black Stars jumped very high in the air and received a pass with an elegant touch

Ghana plays Mozambique in their last Group B game, which is a must-win if they are to qualify for the round of 16

Ghana's star midfielder Mohammed Kudus has impressed fans and teammates alike with his dazzling display of skills in a training video from the Black Stars camp. The West Ham player, who has been one of the standout performers for Ghana in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), showed off his aerial ability and ball control in a drill with his fellow players.

Mohammed Kudus in training Photo Source: ghana_blackstars

Source: TikTok

In the video, which has gone viral on social media, Kudus can be seen jumping very high in the air and receiving a pass with an elegant touch before landing gracefully and continuing the play. The 23-year-old, who has scored two goals in the tournament so far, looked confident and relaxed as he prepared for the crucial match against Mozambique on Monday, January 22, 2023.

Ghana faces a must-win situation in their last Group B game, as they currently have only one point from their first two matches. The Black Stars lost their opening match to Cape Verde by two goals to one and drew with Egypt 2-2 in their second match, leaving them third in the group behind the two leaders.

Ghana needs to beat Mozambique, who have also drawn one and lost one, and hope that either Cape Verde or Egypt drop points in their final match to secure a spot in the round of 16.

Ghanaians start calculating Black Stars' chances

In another story, Black Stars supporters took to social media to share their predictions on how the team could qualify for the round of 16 after the draw with the Pharaohs of Egypt in their second game.

Currently, Cape Verde, the country which Ghana lost to in their first game, is leading the table in Group B.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the calculations and predictions from Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh