Ghana's Black Princesses have qualified for the final stage of the African Games women's football tournament

This comes after the team gained an impressive 3-1 win over Senegal at the Cape Coast stadium

The players' strides excited scores of fans who took to social media to hail them

On March 18, Ghana faced Senegal, winning by 3-1 to advance to the final stage of the ongoing 13th African Games women's football tournament.

The Black Princesses' impressive win excited scores of Ghanaian fans who have been rooting for them since the tournament began.

Fans took to social media to hail Coach Youssif Bassigi's side as they looked forward to battle for gold.

Black Princesses celebrate their victory. Photo Source: X/Ghanawmnt

Source: Twitter

Black Princesses celebrate like Kudus

Going into the Senegal fixture, the Black Princesses were the favourites, having scored against Tanzania in the quarter-finals.

Ghana led the game right from the 19th minute when Ampem Darkoa Ladies superstar Tracey Twum found the back of the net.

Ophelia Amponsah added two more goals in the 46th and 55th minute, sealing the victory for the Princesses.

With their win, the Black Princesses are poised to battle for gold as coach Bassigi aims to honour his pledge to Ghanaians.

Netizens react to Black Princesses win

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared the Black Princesses' joy in qualifying for the finals.

@YawOpunii said:

anokwa , mete mo so ah , mes)re yiye

PhyllisAmpofo wrote:

Well done and congrats . Let go for gold is a jollof derby

@nudedjitor noted:

We cook them wotowoto , Nigerian here we come Ooo. or let say , tell them Ghana black princess are coming like

@akua_bempomaah commented:

Whattt.. The Goalkeeper is a genius Well done girls, you did amazing and I really enjoyed watching you❤

Source: YEN.com.gh