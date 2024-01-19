Media personality and entrepreneur Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has reacted to Ghana's match against Egypt

Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has reacted to Ghana's draw against Egypt.

In a post on Facebook, Delay poured out her emotions after the game which ended in a draw for the two countries.

Delay reacts to Ghana's draw against Egypt

The host of the popular TV show, The Delay Show, said in a that she wished she had a boyfriend who would give her his shoulders to cry on because her head is messed up after the game.

The post had gathered more than 3,000 likes and 500 comments on Facebook at the time of this report. She said in the post:

If I had a boyfriend, like I will go to his house tonight and cry on his shoulders cos, this game has really messed up my head

Ghana's draw against Egypt sparked several reactions. Having lost the opener 2-1 against Cape Verde, the Black Stars needed to avoid defeat and keep their chances of progressing to the knockout stages in their hands.

Kudus scored Ghana's two goals in the 2-2 draw with Egypt. He opened the scores with a powerful strike during first half injury time.

Omar Marmoush equalised for the Pharaohs in the 69th minute, but Kudus struck again two minutes later before Mostafa Mohammed equalized in the 74th minute. The West Ham star's impressive performance won him the Man of the Match award and was nothing abysmal as the prophet had predicted.

Even with , Ghana was not able to win the match.

With Cape Verde, Egypt, Mozambique and Ghana in Group B of the tournament, many people have shared their predictions on the subsequent matches that would result in Ghana coming second in the group.

Netizens react to Delay's post

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments under Delay's post. See some below.

rhakko lee said:

You can come lane on my shoulder wai I feel your pains Delay

John Kwabena Acolatse said:

Come to Zaddy

Ahat GH said:

But what about the man of the moment...Amerado

Nana Azumah Rasheed said:

Amerado on the run any way its part of the game

