Some Ghanaians have expressed dissatisfaction at the Black Stars' abysmal performance against Mozambique in their final group match of the AFCON 2023 tournament in Côte d'Ivoire

The team squandered an opportunity to automatically progress to the knockout stages of the competition after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Mozambique

The performance has drawn condemnation from Ghanaians, with many taking to social media to express their concerns

Ghanaians have taken to social media to condemn the Black Stars of Ghana after they drew 2-2 with Mozambique at the AFCON 2023 tournament in Côte d'Ivoire.

The Black Stars started the match brightly and led 2-0 until the dying minutes of the match when Mozambique scored two goals to draw level.

The result means that Ghana has missed out on the opportunity to automatically qualify to the knockout stage of the competition and is now on the verge of being knocked out.

Ghanaians react to draw against Mozambique

The Black Stars' performance has drawn condemnation and anger from many Ghanaians who had hoped that Ghana would end their 42-year AFCON trophy drought in Côte d'Ivoire.

Ghanaian journalists covering the event in the West African country were among the first to criticise the team for its poor showing.

A trending video captured the journalists booing the players as they made their way to the team bus after the match.

Netizens also react

Other fans took to social media to express their frustration with the team. YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions:

@Kobina_Showbwoy said:

Some of us not supporting the Blackstars yesterday wasn't the main reason why they lost bro... Even the spirit of the land was against them masa. Ask yourself one question, those mediocre teams that have been beating us what do they they offer them in their countries?

@Breakout_perez said:

The Blackstars always fail to progress in competitions because of "silly" mistakes and greed of a few people. The Blackstars with all the talents never bond and work together as a team.

@thatboygallas said:

People bashing the Black Stars and omitting Kudus are funny af, football is a team sport there’s no I in football only we so forget the names you mentioning the entire squad shaaa and needs to take the blame

Chris Hughton accepts responsibility

YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Chris Hughton accepted responsibility for the team's abysmal performance at the ongoing AFCON.

According to the Black Stars gaffer, his stint with the Black Stars hasn't been good enough.

