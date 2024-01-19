Former Togolese footballer Emmanuel Adebayor has thrown his weight behind Kudus for him to win the Ballon d'Or

This comes on the back of his exceptional performance in Ghana's game against Egypt

Kudus scored two goals for Ghana in the match that ended as a draw for both teams

Former Togolese footballer and striker Emmanuel Adebayor has thrown his support behind Kudus for him to win the Ballon d'Or in the near future.

He expressed his admiration for the midfielder who managed to secure two solid goals for Ghana in the match.

Adebayor supports Kudus

Kudus scored two goals for the Black Stars, one in each half, to put Ghana in the lead. The West Ham midfielder showed his quality on the night. His first goal was a stunning long-range shot that beat Egypt's goalkeeper in the 45th minute.

However, Egypt responded quickly, as Omar Marmoush equalized for the pharaohs. Right after, Mohammed Kudus scored again with Odoi's help. But once again, Egypt hit back immediately, as Mostafa Mohamed scored the equalizer in the 74th minute with a low shot from inside the box.

Adebayor was the co-commentator for the match, alongside George Addo Junior. In the video, he said Kudus did extremely well and deserved to win the Ballon d'Or in a couple of years to come. Adebayor called the midfielder talented.

Adebayor added that Kudus met the expectations of Ghanaians who wanted the team to put up an exceptional performance.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments under the video of Adebayor. See below.

