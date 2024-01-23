Dede Ayew has become the newest record holder for the most games played in AFCON history

The Black Stars captain reached this career milestone despite his side's disappointing performance at the tournament

Fans have registered their frustrations with the coach, accusing him of bringing Dede Ayew on just for his personal record

Ghana Black Stars' captain, Andre Dede Ayew, was brought in as a replacement for Joseph Paintsil in the second half of the Black Stars match against the Mambas of Mozambique.

The game marked Dede Ayew's 36th appearance in the AFCON tournament, earning him an enviable milestone as the player with the most appearances in AFCON history.

He now shares the record with Cameroon legend Rigobert Song, who was an impactful part of the Indomitable Lions' run from 2000 to 2008.

Dede Ayew's record tainted with Black Stars' performance

Dede Ayew made his debut for the Black Stars as a teenager in 2007, working his way to become the team's current captain.

In the Black Stars' final group game against Mozambique, Dede Ayew made history as the only player from Ghana to reach this milestone.

However, his joy was cut short after Ghana conceded two late goals running down the hopes of the Black Stars qualifying to the round of 16 stage.

While his personal milestone is well deserved, many supporters have taken to social media to question his involvement in the game after he gave away a penalty in the 91st minute.

Netizens react to Dede Ayew's new record

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Dede Ayew's personal milestone.

@GeorgeAnagli said:

Oh okay, so while we were busy looking for qualification, Dede Ayew was focused on breaking a useless record. I blame Chris Hughton for this!

@Mr_Abu233 commented:

If we had another match he’d still play so that he becomes the all time record holder

@af_ia_blue reacted:

He shouldn’t come back, enough is enough

@QuarmAgyei noted:

This is all he knows, he doesn’t know when to quit and playing poorly each year has ruined his legacy. He can never be a legend in our eyes

@gert_I_Am added:

He got his record at the peril of his nation. Cost his country a qualification. Doesn’t deserve to wear that Captain’s armband.

Chris Hughton speaks after Black Stars' final AFCON group game

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chris Hughton had reacted to the Black Stars' performance after their final group game against Mozambique.

The coach said he took responsibility for the Black Stars' poor performance in in Cote d'Ivoire.

