Naa Ashorkor has called for the female national teams to get more attention and support from the FA.

In her post on the social media platform X the media personality highlighted the achievement of the female teams to justify her claims

Black Stars of Ghana have disappointed all Ghanaians with their abysmal performance at the 2023 AFCON tournament

Media personality Naa Ashorkor in a recent post on X has called for more attention for the female national football teams after the embarrassing campaign so far by the Black Stars at the AFCON in Cote D'Ivoire.

She stressed that major football funding goes to the Black Stars and seems the female teams are neglected.

In her post, she outlined the achievements of the female national teams as justification for her reason for more attention and funding.

It’s time to focus on the female teams. The Black Princesses have qualified for the U20 women’s World Cup. Last year the Black Queens won all their games except one. Give them the funding they need, give them the support. she said

@kodzo_elikem said:

Black Stars were due 30k USD each had they limped to the next stage... Yet the Black Queens are allegedly being owed in bonuses.

@mawu_nyo said:

Kurt Okraku’s administration has still not paid the Black Queens.

@PurpGh said:

Nothing good will happen under these Corrupt sports people. Everything needs to be dissolved, the worst is crawling.

@ElikemAkak21449 said:

For sure support the black princesses

@MrNuworgah said:

We Better do that

@aidooabdallah said:

When the funding goes, the corrupt officials will follow and mess them up as well.

@nassamu_ said:

We don't necessarily have to shun the Blackstars and focus on the female teams. We have to focus on both. That's what serious nations do

@Mr_True7 said:

That has always been my stands. We should dissolve the men team leave it for 5 to 10 years n focus on the female.

