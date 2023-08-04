On August 1, 2024 media personality, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku announced her departure from Asaase radio

Her fans wondered what was next for her since it did not seem like she was making any move

However, Naa Ashorkor was making her moves silently, she got her fans excited after announcing her next move

Ghanaian media personality, Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku has joined Media General a few days after announcing her resignation from Asaase Radio.

The mother of two announced her resignation on social media on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

At Media General, she joins the list of renowned media personalities such as Berla Mundi, Giovanni Caleb, AJ Sarpong, and Nana Ama McBrown who were all poached from other media houses to Adesa We.

In a post on social media, Naa Ashorkor said she was thrilled to embark on the new adventure.

"I have news! I’m thrilled to share that I’ve joined Media General! Can't wait to embark on this new adventure together with all of you. So help me God," she said.

See Naa Ashorkor's post below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the news about Naa Ashorkor's joining Media General

Some Ghanaians reacted to the best welcoming her to Media General and wishing her well in her new adventure.

Read some of the comments below:

@Mukase Chic said:

My girl ❤️ congratulations

@Freddy One On One wrote:

Congrats and welcome on board

@Akinbuwa Tunde Jesse said:

Congratulations Naa and i wish you all the best of luck in your life time ❤️

@Grace Aryee said:

Congratulations, I am happy for you, wishing you all the best .

@Peter Kwesi Acquah said:

Good news for some us who taught you're moving away from media/journalism work, congrats .

@Badare Isaac said:

Congratulations Naa, but just remember that to be objective is subjective but you can always strive to be fair. Don't let yourself to be curled up in partisan politics.

Naa Ashorkor exits Asaase Rdaio

Earlier, YEN.com.gh published the resignation of Naa Ashorkor from Accra-based Asaase Radio.

In her post on social media to announce her departure, the actress said she felt like a family with the media company and was hopeful about her future.

Several people were emotional about her announcement. Most people were sad she had left Asaase but they wished her well in her next endeavour.

