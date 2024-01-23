Dede Ayew made his latest AFCON appearance in Ghana's final group game against Mozambique

After the game, he became the new record holder for the most games played in AFCON history

The Black Stars' AFCON 2023 performance has caused fans to liken Dede Ayew's captaincy to Akufo-Addo's presidency

The Black Stars played their final AFCON group game against Mozambique with the 34-year-old Dede Ayew as the team's captain.

The game ended in a 2:2 draw after Mozambique surprised Ghanaian fans with two stoppage-time goals.

Netizens took to social media to criticise Dede Ayew's leadership on and off the pitch as they compared it to Nana Akufo-Addo's legacy as Ghana's president

Dede Ayew's Black Stars leadership criticised

In 2019, Andre Dede Ayew became Ghana's new captain succeeding Asamoah Gyan who is the Black Stars' all-time leading goal scorer.

The player has captained the Ghanaian side to three AFCON tournaments and the recently ended World Cup in Qatar.

Apart from 2019 when Ghana advanced to the knockout stages, the Ayew-led Black Stars exited all its competitions in the first round. This year, the Black Stars' chances hang by a thread as they await the last round of group games to determine their fate.

According to sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru, Dede Ayew is the worst captain in Ghana's history even though his personal records speak volumes for his career.

A post authored by Twitter influencer KalyJay has gotten many Ghanaian supporters talking about Dede Ayew's leadership in comparison to the president's leadership.

Netizens compare Dede Ayew to Akufo-Addo

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Dede Ayew's captaincy.

@kwekuflakka wrote:

Sakora guys ankasa dem be some way

@Sister_Grr said:

Sakora guys are always the problem. No matter how nice and wealthy they are. Just don’t fall for them because you’ll regret. They’ll destroy you

@Kelewele5cedis noted:

What do they have in common? Sakora hmm. I think sakora hairstyle should be ban from Ghana.If you go bald then we relocate you go Lesotho

@Akosuah_T added:

There is something about the baldness

Adebayor assesses Black Stars' performance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Togolese and Arsenal star, Emmanuel Sheyi Adebayor had registered his disappointment at the Black Stars.

Speaking to George Addo Jr of the BBC, the retired footballer criticised the Black Stars for playing with no motivation despite knowing the cruciality of their AFCON games.

