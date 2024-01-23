Ghana's hope of qualifying for the knockout stage in AFCON 2023 is shattered as key matches do not favour their calculations, leading to their elimination

Cameroun secured a 3-2 win against Gambia, qualifying for the next stage and sealing Ghana's fate in the tournament

The Black Stars are expected to return home on January 24, 2024, following a disappointing performance

Ghana’s fate of qualifying for the knockout stage of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 was dependent on other teams losing or drawing.

However, that window of hope has been shuttered completely as one of the key matches did not go along the calculations that had been done.

This means that Ghana has failed to qualify for the next stage of the AFCON 2023 tournament and will return home.

Cameroonian footballers jubilating after qualifying to the next round, and Andre Ayew after Mozambique's draw Photo credit: @sikaofficial1 (Twitter) & Issouf Sanogo (Getty Images)

Cameroon Progresses To The Next Stage

Meanwhile, Cameroon secured a 3-2 win against Gambia in their last group game on Tuesday (January 23, 2024) at the Stade de la Paix in Bouake.

At a point, when Gambia took the lead in the game, it looked like the Black Stars could make it to the next stage.

However, a great free-kick by defender Christopher Wooh in stoppage time earned Cameroon the victory that qualified them for the next round of the tournament.

Cameroon’s win and qualification to the next stage means Ghana is out of the tournament.

The team is expected back in the country on Wednesday (January 24, 2024) after their abysmal performance at the tournament.

It is also suspected that some of the Black Stars players who ply their trade outside Ghana will fly directly from Cameroon to their various clubs to prevent any confrontations.

Ghana Vs Mozambique: Sports Journalist Attacks Chris Hughton After Game

Meanwhile, Angel FM sports journalist Kofi Owusu Jerry criticized Black Stars coach Chris Hughton after a disappointing 2-2 draw against Mozambique in AFCON.

Ghana's poor performance, with just two points, caused Owusu Jerry to verbally attack Hughton, accusing him and the technical team of incompetence.

The journalist's comments elicit mixed reactions, with some supporting his views while others find the insults unprofessional and unnecessary.

