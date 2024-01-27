Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus has expressed regret over the team's early exit from the 2023 AFCON

He indicated that falling in his debut AFCON is a hard reality to face in a passionate message on his socials

Fans who thronged the comments section of his post on X comforted the West Ham United player

Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus has delivered a heartfelt apology to Ghanaians following the team's disappointing knockout from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

It comes days after the team was crushed out of the group stage of the AFCON following their 2-2 draw with Mozambique in Côte d'Ivoire on Monday, January 22.

The football star, who glittered with a brace against Egypt, expressed deep regret for not meeting fans' hopes in his debut AFCON.

''To the heart & soul of Ghana. Falling short at my debut AFCON23 is a hard reality we face together, but as a playing body, we take full responsibility.

''We deeply regret not meeting your hopes this time. Your enduring support is our motivation to strive in commitment in making you proud in the future,'' he said on Instagram.

Fans react to the post of Mohammed Kudus

@AsieduMends indicated:

We love you, Starboy. Keep cooking ❤️❤️.

@Opresii posted:

Star boy.

@_owurakuampofo commented:

Come back stronger, king .

@Ginkor4 said:

The Greatest Of All Time!

@ATsesqui mentioned:

Great effort on your part, kudos Kudus.

Mohammed Kudus wins Man of the Match in Black Stars game against Egypt

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus emerged as the Man of the Match in the game against Egypt in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The West Ham United football star scored a brace in the match that ended 2-2 on Thursday, January 18, 2024.

Kudus for his outstanding performance following the highly competitive game, becoming the second Ghanaian player to win the title, following Alexander Djiku in the first Black Stars game against Cape Verde.

Netizens, especially fans of Mohammed Kudus, took to the comments section of a post by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to shower compliments on the footballer.

