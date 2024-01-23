Ghanaian professional player Mohammed Kudus was short of words during his post-match interview after he grabbed the Man of the Match plaque

His sad emotions stemmed from the Black Stars drawing in their final group stage match against Mozambique in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON)

Many people in the comment section of the video were touched by his actions and words

Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus was speechless during his post-match interview with a journalist after receiving his Man of the Match plaque.

Mohammed Kudus speechless in the post-match interview

Mohammed Kudus grabbed the Man of the Match title after a draw between the Black Stars of Ghana and the Mambas of Mozambique.

After receiving his plaque, he was asked by a journalist questions regarding the match and whether the team gave the points away. In response, the attacking midfielder took a deep breath and said,

"I am out of words. I don't know what to say."

He then thanked the Ghanaian fans for supporting them this far in the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and thanked everyone for voting for him to be the Man of the Match.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Mohammed Kudus speechless in his post-match interview

The video of Mohammed Kudus trying to speak in a post-match interview sparked emotions in many football lovers and Ghanaians. Below are reactions:

@damiskid135 said:

From 0-2 to 2-2. Ayew kidding me?? Kudus Kudn't believe it.

@Officially_Kriz said:

Generational banter materials right here. Thank you Kudus yunno

@DanielRegha said:

Kudus did his best, same with the rest of Black Stars' squad, but the team was just unlucky; They also played against some strong opponents so the games were tough from the beginning. It's unfair to blame Kudus or anyone in the team after their performance. Best of luck next time.

@baseup12 said:

Man is holding back tears.. must feel for him

@CFCHorpe_ said:

He kudn't believe how horrendous the team was

