Manchester United legend Gary Neville has critiqued Mohammed Kudus' performance, urging the Ghanaian to improve his decision-making in attack.

Despite Kudus' impactful display in West Ham United's 4-2 victory over Brentford, Neville highlighted instances where the 23-year-old's final choices lacked maturity.

According to Neville's analysis, Kudus, a €45 million signing from Ajax, has been involved in 12 goals this season but needs to refine his decision-making.

Neville's analysis came following West Ham United's commanding 4-2 victory over Brentford in the Premier League.

Despite Kudus' impactful display, which included five shots and an assist, Neville highlighted instances where the 23-year-old's decision-making fell short.

Gary Neville said even though Mohammed Kudus has got something, he just needs to be more mature in his final choice Photo credit: @KudusMohammedGH & @GNev2

Source: Twitter

While acknowledging Kudus' talent, Neville underscored the importance of maturity in the player's final choices on the field.

He noted occasions where Kudus opted for ambitious shots instead of making a decisive pass to a teammate, suggesting room for growth in his decision-making process.

Neville stressed the significance of unpredictability for wingers, not just for opposing defenders but also for their team members.

Neville's commentary on his podcast delved into specific instances during the game, highlighting Kudus' transition from erratic decision-making to a more precise approach. He cited a pivotal moment in the match where Kudus delivered a pinpoint cross for Jarrod Bowen, leading to a crucial goal for West Ham.

Mohammed Kudus, who made a high-profile move from Ajax to West Ham last summer for a reported fee of €45 million, has been a significant addition to the team.

Despite primarily featuring as a right winger, he has contributed to 12 goals this season, showcasing his versatility and impact on the pitch.

Reactions to Gary Neville's comment

YEN.com.gh collated what netizens had to say about Neville's comment. Read them below:

Tangzie Ireneus said:

Very true, even during the afcon there were some of the shots he could have passed to either Inaki or Seven Semenyo but he instead went for a goal which sometimes doesn't help the team

Abdul-rashid Abdulai wrote:

He should give that to Antony and Rashford. Hypocrisy it's their hallmark.

Awua Nketia Kwaku said:

The observation is very true, it wasn't necessary for him to have taken those shots.

Ōbrêgòv Kôvîčh wrote:

Someone please remind again..... How many trophies did this guy win as a player??

Mubarak Dawuda said:

This man talks like he knows meanwhile wen he's given the opportunity to exhibit as a coach he was one of the worst managers ever, talk is cheap

Amaani Nation said:

The reason he and the Team was not scoring goals . But it changed immediately Lucas Paqueta return from Injury,

Harry Amponsem wrote:

Constructive criticism, it will only help him improve in the final third

Kennedy Darkwah Kyei said:

Akoayi kasa dodo,he should talk about his Manchester United players.

