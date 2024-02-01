A team of sports journalists from Ghana have ramped up their efforts to make their case against Ghana Football Association heard

The team has sought permission from the authorities for its planned demonstration

Saddick Adams, a member of the team says the police have approved the request to stage the protest on Val's Day

Ghana's disappointing AFCON exit after its final group game against Mozambique infuriated scores of Black Stars supporters and sports journalists.

The disappointing performance of the Black Stars forced the Ghana Football Association to sack the team's head coach Chris Hughton and promptly set a committee to search for a replacement.

A team of journalists including Saddick Adams and Countryman Songo petitioned Nana Akufo-Addo to halt GFA's search for a new coach.

Saddick Adams and Songo notify the police of Val's Day GFA demo Photo source: Facebook/PatrickOseiAgyeman, Facebook/SaddickAdams

Saddick Adams speaks on the planned GFA demo

The journalists' plea which seems to have fallen on deaf ears inspired their decision to protest against the Kurt Okraku-led GFA administration.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Angel FM's sports journalist, Saddick Adams shared an update on the planned demonstration.

According to him, the team has received approval from the police to proceed with their protest against the GFA.

Netizens share their anticipation for the GFA demo

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to the upcoming demonstration.

@gyan_katakyie said:

Good but a little education, they notified the police. You don't need permit from police to go on a demonstration.

@quame_age commeted:

I will be there no matter what

@emma_jnrkwrote:

We're all in,thanks for taking the effort.Kurt and his GFA should not be allowed to use Houghton's removal as an excuse for their acknowledged corruption and ineptitude,which has brought us to this sorry condition! We must protest until they resign or are forced to!

@iamfrimps_ noted:

I think this would be the first demonstration I will join.

@Triller_1 added:

Good date, be there or you’re not a good citizen

GFA's new committee sets deadline for new coach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that as plans for the GFA demo gather more momentum the committee responsible for selecting Black Stars' new coach has set a deadline for their operations.

The committee is expected to submit a shortlist of potential candidates to the Association by February 2, 2024.

