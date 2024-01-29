Ghana's disappointing AFCON exit caused the country's highest football governing body to sack the Black Stars' coach, Chris Hughton

The GFA went ahead to set up a new committee to find Chris Hughton's replacement

The committee has now established a hard deadline to produce a name for consideration by the association

Ghana's dreams of quenching its 42-year AFCON trophy drought were cut short in Abidjan after the Black Stars drew in their third AFCON group game against Mozambique.

The team had lost its opening game against Cape Verde and managed a draw against Egypt in the next fixture earning only two points in the competition.

The Ghana Football Association severed ties with Black Stars coach Chris Hughton after the team crashed out of the ongoing AFCON and promptly installed a new committee to find his replacement.

GFA's Committee commits to a tight deadline for Black Stars' coach search

GFA speeds up its search for a new coach

Reports indicate that the committee tasked to search for Chris Hughton's replacement has set Friday, February 2, 2024, as its deadline to submit applications for the job.

According to sports journalist, Owuraku Ampofo, the committee has been instructed to shortlist competent coaches for the job even if they don't submit their applications.

Chris Hughton's successor will be the seventh Black Stars coach in six years. Scores of sports journalists have already petitioned the government to foil citing numerous issues within the football governing body that demand prompt attention.

Netizens react to GFA's latest development in new coach search

YEn.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they weighed in on GfA's hasty attempt to find Chris Hughton's successor.

AbuKhal51034180 said:

Dem Dey come chop money kwa

@MikeChillax wrote:

They already have their man .. this is all just smoke & mirrors

@nipans3hwee_96 commented:

They'll still appoint a coach they can manipulate. Ghana's sporting problem is beyond coaches ooo. They themselves know what they are doing

@thebignanayaw added:

You have placed a timeline for submission and you still want to shortlist people who do not submit any application for the job…Na m’abodam anaa?

GFA outlines the required qualities for the next Black Stars coach

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about the Ghana Football Association's five requirements given to the new committee in search of the Black Stars' new coach.

According to the association, Black Stars' new coach must among several other things be a proven disciplinarian who holds the highest football license in the world with 15 years of football experience.

