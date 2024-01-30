Sports journalist, Countryman Songo is set to lead a demonstration against the Ghana Football Association

This comes after he petitioned the President to dissolve the association and halt its search for a new Black Stars coach

Netizens have responded to his call saying they are ready to rally behind him for the Vals Day demonstration

Ghanaian sports journalist, Patrick Osei-Agyeman was one of several journalists who petitioned Nana Akufo Addo to stop the Ghana Football Association's search for Chris Hughton's replacement after the Black Stars crashed out of the ongoing AFCON.

The sports journalist who is known to be one of the association's fiercest critics cited a number of issues with the GFA that demand prompt attention.

Countryman Songo's petition which seems to have fallen on deaf ears as GFA's coach search continues to gather momentum has influenced the journalist to consider other alternatives to channel his frustrations.

Countryman Songo mounts more pressure on the GFA Photo source: X/GhanaBlackStars, X/Adomtv

Source: Twitter

Countryman Songo confirms the GFA demonstration

On January 30, 2024, Adom TV disclosed Countryman Songo's plans to lead a massive demonstration against the Ghana Football Association on Valentine's Day to protest the Kurt Okraku-led administration.

The sports journalist and host of the sports show "Fire for Fire" reacted to the post saying "Good will make way" confirming his readiness to stage the demonstration.

The GFA committee established to find Chris Hughton's replacement has chosen February 2, 2024, as the deadline for its operations.

That means Countryman Songo's demonstration is likely to occur a few days after the GFA receives a shortlist of the best candidates to become Ghana's seventh coach in six years.

Netizens rally behind Countryman Songo's demonstration

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they shared their thoughts on the upcoming demonstration.

@Ymlab_8 said:

We all support this

@iseldomkpebu noted:

I can’t wait

@Kwadwo_Stun commented:

! !

@iseldomkpebu exclaimed:

I can’t wait

