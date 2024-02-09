Black Stars captain Andre Ayew's spectacular bicycle kick goal has been adjudged Ligue 1 Goal Of the Month

The captain's goal came right after Ghana's disappointing exit from the AFCON, which he had to apologise for

Netizens have taken to social media to celebrate the player's Ligue 1 milestone despite his recent troubles with the Black Stars fans

Ghanaian player and captain of the Black Stars continues to show his quality in the French Ligue 1 despite his endless criticisms from Ghanaians.

The player who apologised to the Black Stars fans after Ghana's AFCON exit has been in top form, scoring two goals in Le Havre's recent away game against Lorent.

One of the goals he scored during the game has been adjudged the ultimate goal of the month by the French Ligue 1.

Dede Ayew's strike wins Best Goal of the Month award Photo source: Twitter/FrenchLigue1

Dede Ayew beats four others to win Ligue 1 goal of the month

During Le Havre's game against Lorent, Dede Ayew came in as a substitute in the 70th minute when his side was trailed 2-1. He equalised in the 85th minute with a header.

Two minutes later, he added a more beautiful effort with a stoppage-time bicycle kick that has been announced by the French Ligue 1 as the best goal scored in January.

The Ghanaian pipped four Ligue 1 players to win the January Goal of the Month award.

Netizens react to Dede Ayew's milestone

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from netizens as they reacted to Dede Ayew's new milestone.

@blackstarbuz said:

Ghana was always the problem

@Ejykekoskopi wrote:

Something he couldn't do at afcon when they needed him badly

@a_kwasisly noted:

Meaning de problem Dey Dey de Ghana team not Ayew tho

@ExcelasUnique exclaimed:

That goal was spectacular

@ishaq_jnr remarked:

As Ghanaians, we are proud of him

Sarkodie and Davido shield Andre Ayew from orate netizens

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Black Stars skipper Andre Dede Ayew had received severe backlash from netizens even after apologising for Black Stars' disappointing exit from the AFCON.

While fans chided him, musicians Sarkodie and Davido stepped in to encourage and cheer him on as the Black Stars look forward to their sporting resurgence.

