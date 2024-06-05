Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan has opened up about his earnings at the beginning of his career

Asamoah Gyan disclosed that he moved from earning GH¢100 in Ghana to receiving €3,700 and later €7000, in Italy within the period 2004 to 2006

However, he said he spent a chuck of the money on flashy stuff because he was then young and naive about investment

Former captain of the Ghana Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan has disclosed how much he earned as a salary at the Italian club, FC Udinese.

Asamoah Gyan moved from Accra-based Liberty Professionals to join Udinese in the summer of 2004 after his impressive performance in the Ghana Premier League, scoring 10 goals in 16 appearances.

Asamoah Gyan Photo credit: @y1079fm/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Speaking to YFM in an interview, the Ghanaian football legend disclosed that he earned €3,700, an equivalent of GH¢59,819 every month at Udinese for his first professional contract abroad in 2004.

Asamoah Gyan, also known as the Baby Jet, said Udinese loaned him to another Serie A club, Modena, where his salary increased to €7000, an equivalent of GH¢113,161 per month for two years.

When Baby Jet Started making money

Despite moving from earning GH¢100 a month at Liberty Professional to receiving a whooping €7,000 within two years, Baby Jet said he started "making money" in football after the 2006 World Cup, which shot up his value.

"After the loan, I came back to Udinese, that was after the 2006 World Cup. I became a World Cup material and so my value went up. The following year, I had a contract to move to Russia, a huge contract and they [Udinese] wanted me to stay for another season so they had to change my contract and that was when I started making money.”

Below is the video of Asamoah Gyan's interview with @y1079fm.

Answering a question on what he did with the money, Asamoah Gyan said he spent it on buying flashy stuff because he was just a young man who was naive about investment.

"That time, I was young so, I spent the money on flashy things and stuff till I became more older then I started to cut out some of these things," he said.

Asamoah Gyan discloses his first signing-on fee and salary

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Asamoah Gyan has revealed how much he received when he was signed from amateur to professional football.

In a video making rounds on social media, the former Black Stars captain disclosed that he was signed for GH¢500 by Dansoman-based Liberty Professionals in 2003.

Even with this, he said Liberty Professionals only gave him half of the agreed transfer fee.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

