Actor Lil Win took the internet by storm after he welcomed top Nollywood personalities for his upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana

In a new post, the actor is set to surprise his students with the presence of his Nollywood colleagues

Netizens thronged the comments section to heap the Ghanaian actor with significant praise for his dedication to his school

On February 19, 2024, seasoned Nollywood factors Ramsey Nouah, Victor Osuagwu, and Charles Awuram arrived in Ghana at the invitation of Ghanaian actor and musician Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win.

The Nollywood superstars have been confirmed as cast members for Lil Win's upcoming movie, A Country Called Ghana, being filmed at his new 14-plot film village in Kwamang, Ashanti Region.

As Nollywood superstars await the cameras to start rolling, the Ghanaian actor has organised a meet-and-greet opportunity for students of his school, Great Minds International School, to meet them.

Lil Win takes Nollywood friends to his school Photo source: Instagram/officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win's dedication towards his school continues

In 2018, Lil Win launched his newly built first-cycle school, and his commitment to the institution has never dwindled.

Leveraging his stardom, Lil Win has exposed students of his Great Minds International School to various educational opportunities and Ghanaian superstars, including KiDi.

The actor, who described his institution as the "school of creativity' is set to facilitate a creative arts engagement for the students with his Nollywood guests as speakers.

Lil Win mainstreaming his school into his plans for the Nollywood guests has impressed many netizens who took to social media to hail him.

Netizens react to Lil Win's initiative

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they hailed Lil Win for his strides.

bnyanney said:

You've indeed done very well and keep making Ghana proud

mezackadu wrote:

Kudos man. Your legacy is unprecedented

smithdanielgyebi remarked:

Kwadwo is very smart and intelligent never underestimate him and I thank God for his team he works with

lipstevenson added:

But these students are blessed oo. People are paying money to see them but they are seeing them for free.

Ramsey Nouah plans to take his kids to Lil Win's school

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian actor Ramsey Nouah, after arriving in Ghana, shared his plans to enrol his kids in Lil Win's school.

The actor also applauded Lil Win for putting together a vast movie and inviting him over for the premiere and suggested that the Ghanaian actor run for the presidency.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh