Nico Williams has expressed gratitude to his mother after winning the European Championship with Spain

The Athletic Bilbao star was one of the best players at the recently-ended tournament in Germany

Williams Jr scored in the final as Spain defeated England to win the European title for the fourth time

Spanish-Ghanaian footballer, Nico Williams, produced an incredible moment after celebrating his European Championship success with his mother.

Williams Jr's parents hail from Ghana and left the country in the early 90s in search of a better life in Europe.

They eventually landed in Spain in 1994 where his mother gave birth to his senior brother Inaki Williams before his parents had him years later.

Nico Williams hugs his mother after winning the European Championship with Spain on July 14, 2024. Photo: Inaki Esnaola.

Source: Getty Images

With his senior brother Inaki deciding to play for Ghana, Nico chose the country of his birth.

The 22-year-old was one of Spain's best players at the recently-ended championship, helping La Roja win their fourth title.

The Athletic Bilbao star scored and won the Man of the Match in the final victory over England.

Williams Jr presented his winner's medal to his mother as a sign of gratitude for the sacrifices she made.

The talented forward, who is on the radar of several clubs, was also named in the Team of the Tournament, per UEFA.

What Williams said after winning the Euros

The Barcelona target stated his mother was the real winner and that is why he had to give her his medal, as sighed on social media.

In his post-match interview, he said, as quoted by The Mirror:

"I didn’t warm up properly and didn't enter the match very well, but everything went down perfectly. The first thing I did was to be with my parents. They deserve it more than anyone else. I gave the medal to my mother because she is the real winner."

