Black Sherif has always been expressive about his love for fashion aside from music

At this year's London Fashion Show, the Ghanaian musician walked on the runway for the first time

In a new video, he recounted his experience with producer Juls, who was also present at the event

On Saturday, February 17, 2024, a 22-year-old Ghanaian musician made a flawless appearance on the London Fashion Week runway.

The musician modelled for the UK-based designer Labrum London in an exquisite outfit, strutting the runway with a fierce demeanour akin to a well-established runway model.

In a new interview, the musician admitted that the London Fashion Week gig was his first time.

Black Sherif relives his best moment with Juls

During an experience-sharing chat with Ghanaian producer and DJ Juls, Black Sherif opened up about his long-standing dream to walk the runway.

"Would I say a dream come true? I just knew that day was coming. I just didn't know when. Looking at what Labrum stands for, where I come from, and the people I represent, it had to happen," the musician said as he described his feelings about his debut London Fashion runway gig.

The musician has always been open about his fashion obsession and daring with his outfit choices.

With his sky-rocketing dominance across the globe, Black Sherif sits at the center of music and fashion, rocking both worlds in equal measure.

Netizens react to Black Sherif's London Fashion Week

