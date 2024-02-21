EIB Network Business Development Manager Nana Aba Anamoah has heavily descended on the GFA over unpaid Black Queens’ incentives

She called out the GFA for paying themselves and the Black Stars despite their shameful 2023 AFCON performance

Her passionate remarks, posted on her active X account, have prompted reactions supporting her

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has condemned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for treating the Black Stars more special than the Black Queens.

Her remarks follow the Black Queens’ $7,500 (GH¢93,750.00) unpaid incentives for each player from qualification matches for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations and the 2024 Olympics.

Black Queens threaten to boycott Olympic qualifier

Per reports, the players are considering boycotting the key Olympic qualifier against Zambia on Friday, February 23, unless the overdue bonuses are paid on time.

Nana Aba Anamoah vented her displeasure against the GFA over the unpaid bonuses to the deserving members of the female national team.

“You are able to pay yourselves after shameful, unproductive tournaments involving the black stars, but it’s the black queens who win trophies that must suffer and beg to be paid. @ghanafaofficial, help us understand this sensational priority of yours,” she wrote in a post on X on Wednesday, February 21.

Netizens vent under Nana Aba Anamoah’s post

YEN.com.gh captured some of the comments here.

@davvychap said:

Press their necks. Let them do the right thing.

@RayAnkrah2 posted:

They’ll block you p3333.

@Talha_Mass commented:

It’s unfair that the Black Queens, who win trophies, have to fight for fair pay while other teams with less success face no financial challenges.

@naturewaaa posted:

The will block you oooo, as they did to Adams.

@kikikafui said:

Chairperson of the committee says half a loaf is better than none. And it’s blackstars that draw the affection of the nation.

@BALLONDHOR_1 posted:

Cooook dem.

@syyselys commented:

Please don’t fold till they pay the ladies what they deserve.

