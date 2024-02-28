Leicester City clinched a hard-fought 1-0 victory against AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup quarterfinals,

Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku scored a stunning goal in extra time to ensure Leicester City moved to the next level

The team celebrated Issahaku's debut strike with Ghanaian music as most of them nodded or clapped while the music was played

Leicester City celebrated a hard-won victory in the FA Cup against AFC Bournemouth with a Ghanaian flair as they triumphed 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium.

The winning goal, a breathtaking strike, came from the foot of Fatawu Issahaku, the 19-year-old Ghanaian winger whose presence on the field proved decisive.

Issahaku, previously with Dreams FC and currently on loan from Sporting Lisbon, showcased his talent in the 105th minute of extra time with a magnificent curler that sealed the deal for Leicester.

His performance earned him the Man of the Match Award, which he rightly deserved for his immediate impact upon entering the game in the 64th minute.

Celebrations ensued within the Leicester City team, with manager Enzo Maresca and players like Ricardo Pereira joining in the jubilant scenes, dancing to the infectious beats of Fuse ODG's 'Antenna'.

This isn't the first time Issahaku has showcased his love for Ghanaian music, as he celebrated another Leicester City win with Shatta Wale's "Freedom" last year.

His debut goal in the FA Cup adds to his impressive record, having contributed to 13 goals in 30 appearances for the Foxes, with four goals and nine assists to his name.

Leicester City, amidst their celebration, now eagerly awaits the draw for the quarterfinals, hoping to continue their journey in the FA Cup.

Alongside clubs like Manchester City, who secured a significant win against Luton Town, the Foxes anticipate the challenges ahead.

Leicester City's celebration excites fans

YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments made by netizens on the video. Read them below:

@DibiasiPeter asked:

Anybody got that song title? lol

@werythagain wrote:

We need somebody to the azonto move

@EYECULATER said:

Well done lads. That’s the spirit we need for the next 10 games to win

@Angelaharding73 wrote:

The Enzo one two step love it! Onto the quarter finals of the Fa Cup LCFC Phenomenal performance tonight lads a well deserved win

@Oficial_Bosiako said:

Ghanaians will fall for this club soon

@ettchy1 wrote:

Well done boys. Fatawu to the rescue.

@MinzSingh said:

Loving this vibe !!

@DramaniNuru wrote:

Fuse ODG antena being played at the background ×

@Lilbeatz31 said:

@killbeatz let’s goooo

