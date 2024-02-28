Fatawu Issahaku has now bagged four goals and assists for his club side, Leicester City, where he is on loan from Sporting Lisbon

The Ghanaian forward, who had a suspension before his last six appearances, has come back strong and is putting in a shift for Leicester City

His recent performances have impressed many Ghanaians who have called for his inclusion in the Black Stars squad

Ghanaian forward Fatawu Issahaku is a name that has been on the lips of many Ghanaian football fans lately. The 19-year-old winger, who is on loan at Leicester City from Sporting Lisbon, has been in sensational form for the Foxes, scoring four goals and assists in his last six appearances.

Issahaku, who joined Leicester in the summer of 2023, picked up a suspension against Coventry on January 13, 2024. However, he soon made up for the lost time and showed his quality and potential with some dazzling displays.

Issahaku scores in first FA Cup game

On February 27, 2024, when he scored a stunning goal to give Leicester a 1-0 win over Bournemouth in the FA Cup fifth round. The goal, which was his first in the competition, earned him the Man of the Match award.

Ghanaians praise Issahaku

Issahaku's performances have not gone unnoticed in his homeland, where he is widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects of his generation. He has already represented Ghana at various youth levels, winning the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in 2021 and making his senior debut in the same year. He has scored one goal in 15 caps for the Black Stars, and many fans have called for his inclusion in the squad.

Issahaku wins Man Of The Match award

