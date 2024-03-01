Thomas Partey has been confirmed and is set to be a part of Arsenal's squad on Monday to face Sheffield United in the Premier League

This marks Thomas Partey's return after being out of action for most part of the season after suffering an injury

Arteta made the confirmation of his return, stating that he has made good progress with his recovery, exciting many Arsenal fans

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey is ready to make his comeback after a long injury layoff, manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed.

Partey, who joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid for £45m in October 2023, has been sidelined since early November with a thigh problem that required surgery.

The Ghana international has missed numerous Premier League games for Arsenal, who have faired well without his presence as they keenly compete for the Premier League title. His return is likely to be a confidence booster for the team.

However, Thomas Partey has returned to full training and is set to be included in the squad for Monday's trip to Sheffield United, which was announced by Mikel Arteta. Speaking to reporters, the coach said:

Yeah Thomas had a session before the last game and now he’s done two or three consecutive sessions. He should be part of the squad on Monday

Partey has made only four appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League this season. Arsenal will hope that Partey can help them end the season on a high note as they aim to secure the Premier League trophy. Arsenal currently sits just two points behind league leader Liverpool. This season's battle for the Premier League has been a cagey affair.

Inaki Williams scores for Bilbao

In another story, Inaki Williams was on the score sheet for Athletic Bilbao as The Lions trashed Athletico Madrid by three goals to nil in the Copa del Rey semi-final.

The Ghanaian striker was assisted by his brother Nico Williams in the 13th minute as he shamed the ball on the volley from his inch-perfect cross.

Bilbao beat Athletico by a goal to nil in the first leg of the tie, and The Lions are set to face Mallorca in the final of the competition.

