Ghana Vs Mali: Ghanaians Mock Chris Hughton After Black Stars Win Against Mali
- Reactions continue to pour in following the Black Stars' win against Mali in the World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, June 6, 2024
- Ghanaians have commended players who performed well, especially Jordan Ayew, whose last-minute goal saved the Black Stars
- Some Ghanaians also reminisced over former Coach Chris Hughton's performance while commending Otoo Addo
Social media has been awash with comments following the Black Stars' win against Mali in the World Cup qualifiers played on Thursday, June 6, 2024.
Black Stars played a competitive game against their Malian counterparts and emerged winners after scoring two against Mali's one goal.
Ghanaian player Jordan Ayew was instrumental in the game. He secured the country's last goal, which led to the Malians' defeat.
Ghanaians commend Otoo Addo for his tactical selection
Coach Otoo Addo has been highly commended for his tactical selection for the game. He caused a stir online when he released his squad for the Black Stars without the team's captain, Andre Ayew.
His decision to exclude the captain's brother, Jordan Ayew, from the team's preparations for Mali sparked many mixed reactions online.
Later in the game, however, Jordan played, and this seemed to be a great selection as it led to the team's victory.
Ghanaians mock Chris Hughton
While Ghanaians praised Otoo Addo's performance, they reminisced over former Coach Chris Hughton's performance and called him out over what they described as a poor performance.
"Let's call him and sack him again," an X (formerly Twitter) user, @opresii, said.
Netizens react to @Opresii's comment
Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions to his comment.
@MrDwein wrote:
"And Give him a big knock."
@Asto19744 wrote:
"Just like how barca did Xavi."
@BestTechGh wrote:
"Sharp."
Otto Addo's restlessness on the sidelines pays off, reaction to Ghana's win drops
In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana won its first game in eight games after the Black Stars' fairly impressive performance in Bamako.
The team beat Mali to emerge second in its World Cup qualifiers group, Group I.
A video of Otto Addo's reaction to Jordan Ayew's late decider for the Black Stars popped up online.
