Reactions continue to pour in following the Black Stars' win against Mali in the World Cup qualifiers on Thursday, June 6, 2024

Ghanaians have commended players who performed well, especially Jordan Ayew, whose last-minute goal saved the Black Stars

Some Ghanaians also reminisced over former Coach Chris Hughton's performance while commending Otoo Addo

Social media has been awash with comments following the Black Stars' win against Mali in the World Cup qualifiers played on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Black Stars played a competitive game against their Malian counterparts and emerged winners after scoring two against Mali's one goal.

Ghanaian player Jordan Ayew was instrumental in the game. He secured the country's last goal, which led to the Malians' defeat.

Ghanaians commend Otoo Addo for his tactical selection

Coach Otoo Addo has been highly commended for his tactical selection for the game. He caused a stir online when he released his squad for the Black Stars without the team's captain, Andre Ayew.

His decision to exclude the captain's brother, Jordan Ayew, from the team's preparations for Mali sparked many mixed reactions online.

Later in the game, however, Jordan played, and this seemed to be a great selection as it led to the team's victory.

Ghanaians mock Chris Hughton

While Ghanaians praised Otoo Addo's performance, they reminisced over former Coach Chris Hughton's performance and called him out over what they described as a poor performance.

"Let's call him and sack him again," an X (formerly Twitter) user, @opresii, said.

Netizens react to @Opresii's comment

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions to his comment.

@MrDwein wrote:

"And Give him a big knock."

@Asto19744 wrote:

"Just like how barca did Xavi."

@BestTechGh wrote:

"Sharp."

