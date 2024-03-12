Ghana's Black Stars have been without a coach since their disappointing exit from the just-ended AFCON

The team's failure to advance past the group stages led to the dismissal of Chris Hughton

A new report indicates that Otto Addo is set to be named as the new coach

The Ghana Football Association is on the market for the Black Stars' seventh coach in six years.

This comes after the association dismissed Chris Hughton following Ghana's disappointing stint at the AFCON 2023 in Cote d'Ivoire, where the senior national team failed to make it past the group stages.

As per a new report seen by YEN.com.gh, the association is set to recall the Black Stars' former boss, Otto Addo, back to duty.

Otto Addo Photo source: Facebook/YENcomgh

Source: Facebook

Otto Addo to return to Black Stars duty

Sports journalists have long predicted that the committee in charge of recruiting Ghana's new coach will fall on Otto Addo and Laryea Kingston as the head and assistant coaches for the Black Stars.

According to a report by TV3, Otto Addo, who led Ghana during the World Cup, is likely to be named by the committee as Ghana's new coach on March 15.

Otto Addo's re-appointment will mean that the committee has compromised on its selection process as the coach fails to meet an air-tight list of qualities the next Black Stars coach must possess.

Netizens react to Otto Addo's return

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Otto Addo's rumoured re-appointment as the Black Stars' coach.

Felix Kwasi said:

I have always been an avid supporter of Otto Addo and pray his second coming becomes a great success

Nana K Fosu Enyan wrote:

With which stats Ghana football people. Rubber cup koraaaaaaa we will not win again

Oliver Quansah noted:

Perfect for the job... Bring back Otto Addo

William Sackey added:

What needs to be done isn't to onboard coaches from anywhere.....the only thing that needs to be done is to #sackkurtokrakunow

Ghanaians demonstrate against its FA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaians had thronged the streets of Accra on Valentine's Day to register their frustrations with the state of football in the country.

The protest was convened by a team of sports journalists, including Saddick Adams and Veronica Commey.

Source: YEN.com.gh